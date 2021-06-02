South Africa's Shoprite sells Nigerian business
JOHANNESBURG, June 2 (Reuters) - South African retailer Shoprite Holdings SHPJ.J has sold its Nigerian operations to Ketron Investment, a wholly owned subsidiary of property group Persianas, it said on Wednesday.
Reuters reported in April that Persianas had emerged as the buyer of Shoprite's Nigerian operations after a bidding process.
