South Africa's Shoprite sells Nigerian business

South African retailer Shoprite Holdings has sold its Nigerian operations to Ketron Investment, a wholly owned subsidiary of property group Persianas, it said on Wednesday.

Reuters reported in April that Persianas had emerged as the buyer of Shoprite's Nigerian operations after a bidding process.

