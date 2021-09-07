South Africa's Shoprite reports 20% jump in annual profit

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's largest grocery retailer Shoprite Holdings SHPJ.J on Tuesday reported a 20.3% rise in annual earnings, on strong sales across its retail businesses.

Shoprite, with more than 2,800 stores in 13 African countries, said annual headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations for the 53 weeks ended July 4 rose to 956.3 cents from a restated 794.7 cents in 2020.

HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jason Neely)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.