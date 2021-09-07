World Markets

South Africa's Shoprite reports 20% jump in annual profit

Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's largest grocery retailer Shoprite Holdings SHPJ.J on Tuesday reported a 20.3% rise in annual earnings, on strong sales across its retail businesses.

Shoprite, with more than 2,800 stores in 13 African countries, said annual headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations for the 53 weeks ended July 4 rose to 956.3 cents from a restated 794.7 cents in 2020.

HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa.

