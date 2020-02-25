South Africa's Shoprite misses half-year forecasts on hyperinflation accounting

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 25 (Reuters) - South African supermarket chain Shoprite Holdings SHPJ.J missed half-year earnings forecasts on Tuesday, hit by hyperinflation accounting in Angola.

Shoprite, which owns more than 2,800 outlets across Africa, said diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the 26-weeks ended Dec.29 fell by 2.6% to 372.4 cents from 382.4cents in the comparable period.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had seen HEPS rising to 463 cents.

HEPS is the most widely watched profit gauge in South Africa, which strips out certain one-off items.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

