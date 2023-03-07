South Africa's Shoprite half-year profit up 10.2%

JOHANNESBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's biggest supermarket group Shoprite SHPJ.J reported a 10.2% rise in half-year earnings on Tuesday, as both cash-strapped shoppers and upmarket consumers went after Black Friday and holiday deals.

The retailer, with over 2,100 stores across Africa, said headline earnings per share rose to 581.3 cents in the six months to Jan.1, up from 527.4 cents in the prior year.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kim Coghill)

