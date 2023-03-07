World Markets

South Africa's Shoprite half-year profit up 10.2%

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

March 07, 2023 — 01:06 am EST

Written by Nqobile Dludla for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's biggest supermarket group Shoprite SHPJ.J reported a 10.2% rise in half-year earnings on Tuesday, as both cash-strapped shoppers and upmarket consumers went after Black Friday and holiday deals.

The retailer, with over 2,100 stores across Africa, said headline earnings per share rose to 581.3 cents in the six months to Jan.1, up from 527.4 cents in the prior year.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.