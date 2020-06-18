World Markets

South Africa's Sasol to discontinue all oil growth activities in West Africa

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South Africa's Sasol Ltd will discontinue all oil growth activities in West Africa, the petrochemicals producer said on Thursday, as part of a review of its business and associated workforce structures.

JOHANNESBURG, June 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's Sasol Ltd SOLJ.J will discontinue all oil growth activities in West Africa, the petrochemicals producer said on Thursday, as part of a review of its business and associated workforce structures.

The review identified chemicals and energy as the core focus areas of Sasol's future business, the world's top producer of motor fuel from coal said in a statement.

"The revision of our strategy aims to have a greater focus on enhanced cash generation, value realisation for shareholders and business sustainability," Sasol added.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952816; Reuters Messaging: nqobile.dludla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular