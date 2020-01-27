World Markets

South Africa's Sasol plans secondary listing on A2X

Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/REUTERS FILE PHOTO

South African petrochemicals group Sasol is planning a secondary listing on the A2X, a new independent licensed stock exchange, next week, it said on Monday.

The company said Sasol ordinary shares will be tradeable on the new South African platform with effect from Feb. 3. It will retain its primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and its listing on the New York Stock Exchange, it said.

"Sasol's decision to list on A2X is part of the company's commitment to continually find ways to increase value for shareholders, as well as provide them with a variety of trading venue options," said Sasol Chief Financial Officer Paul Victor.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Jan Harvey)

