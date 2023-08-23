South Africa's Sasol cuts dividend as impairment bites

Heavy impairment charge against Secunda petrochemicals plant

Headline earnings up 13%

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - South African petrochemicals company Sasol SOLJ.J cut its dividend by almost a third on Wednesday after a 35 billion rand ($1.87 billion) impairment charge against its biggest plant.

Sasol declared a final dividend of 10 rand per share for the 12 months to June 30, down from 14.7 rand per share a year earlier, having warned this month that its Secunda operations near Johannesburg had been hit hard by higher interest rates and the future production implications of emission-reduction costs.

The impairment reflects difficulties that threaten the post-2030 viability of Secunda, which produces fuel from coal and natural gas. But the company said it is "progressing a number of initiatives" to restore value in that part of the group's business, CFO Hanre Rossouw told Reuters.

Sasol, which has often been criticised by activists and environmentalists for not doing enough to reduce emissions, has targeted a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and net zero by 2050.

It had reinstated dividends last year after emerging from near-bankruptcy in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shook global markets and sent crude oil and petrochemicals prices tumbling.

Since then, the company sold a clutch of assets and cut costs while benefiting from stronger crude oil price.

The company posted a 13% rise in full-year headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, while earnings including one-off costs fell by three quarters on account of the Secunda impairment charge.

($1 = 18.7385 rand)

