South Africa's Sasol aims to generate $6 billion to boost balance sheet

Contributor
Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Published

JOHANNESBURG, March 17 (Reuters) - South African petrochemicals group Sasol SOLJ.J said on Tuesday it aims to generate $6 billion by the end of financial year 2021 through measures, including a potential rights issue and asset sale, as the firm looks to address debt levels after a crash in the price of oil.

Sasol said will accelerate and expand its asset disposal programme, seek a potential partner at Sasol’s U.S Base Chemicals assets, and a potential rights issue, which has been underwritten on a standby basis, subject to the progress made on cash conservation initiatives and asset disposals.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

