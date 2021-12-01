World Markets

South Africa's Santam names Britam chief Madzinga as CEO

Contributor
Siddarth S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South African insurer Santam on Wednesday named Tavaziva Madzinga as its chief executive officer from July next year, replacing Lizé Lambrechts who announced her retirement this year.

Dec 1 (Reuters) - South African insurer Santam SNTJ.J on Wednesday named Tavaziva Madzinga as its chief executive officer from July next year, replacing Lizé Lambrechts who announced her retirement this year.

Madzinga joins Santam from Kenya-listed financial services company Britam BRIT.NR, where he was group managing director.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

China Plans to Ban Foreign IPO Loophole

Dec 01, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular