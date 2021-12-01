South Africa's Santam names Britam chief Madzinga as CEO

Dec 1 (Reuters) - South African insurer Santam SNTJ.J on Wednesday named Tavaziva Madzinga as its chief executive officer from July next year, replacing Lizé Lambrechts who announced her retirement this year.

Madzinga joins Santam from Kenya-listed financial services company Britam BRIT.NR, where he was group managing director.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

