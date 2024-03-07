News & Insights

South Africa's Sanlam reports 48% rise in annual profit

March 07, 2024 — 05:18 am EST

Written by Nqobile Dludla for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - South African insurer Sanlam Ltd SLMJ.J on Thursday reported a 48% jump in full-year profit helped by better market returns on investment of premiums and growth in new business volumes.

For the year ended December 31, the country's biggest life insurer posted headline earnings per share, a measure of corporate profit in South Africa, of 7.02 rand, up from 4.73 rand.

