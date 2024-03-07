South Africa's Sanlam reports 48% rise in annual profit

JOHANNESBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - South African insurer Sanlam Ltd SLMJ.J on Thursday reported a 48% jump in full-year profit helped by better market returns on investment of premiums and growth in new business volumes.

For the year ended December 31, the country's biggest life insurer posted headline earnings per share, a measure of corporate profit in South Africa, of 7.02 rand, up from 4.73 rand.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jason Neely)

