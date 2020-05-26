Commodities

South Africa's SAA aims to resume domestic flights from mid-June

South African Airways (SAA) aims to resume domestic flights between Johannesburg and Cape Town from mid-June as lockdown restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus ease, spokesman Tlali Tlali said on Tuesday.

However, SAA has decided to extend cancellations of all regional and intercontinental flights until the end of June because of the continuing global impact of the pandemic, Tlali added.

