South Africa's Richards Bay 2019 coal exports fell to five-year low

Helen Reid Reuters
South Africa's Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) said on Thursday exports fell nearly 2% last year to 72.15 million tonnes, their lowest level since 2014, in part because the monsoon season reduced demand from top customer India.

RBCT stuck to a target of exporting 77 million tonnes for 2020, the same target as last year's, which it did not meet.

Bad weather resulted in 39 days being lost, up from 36 in 2018.

"It's been a very tough year," said Nosipho Siwisa-Damasane, RBCT chairwoman.

Asia was by far the top destination for South African coal, taking 91% of RBCT's coal exports, while 3% went to Europe.

