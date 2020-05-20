South Africa's retail sales up 2% year on year in February

JOHANNESBURG, May 20 (Reuters) - South African retail sales rose 2% year on year in February following a revised increase of 1.3% in January, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis sales were down 0.4%. They rose 0.8% in the three months to the end of February compared with the same period last year, the statistics body said.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Nqobile Dludla)

