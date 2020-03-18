World Markets

South Africa's retail sales up 1.2% year on year in January

South African retail sales rose 1.2% year on year in January following a revised decline of 0.5% in December, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis sales were up 0.9%. They rose 1.0% in the three months to the end of January compared with the same period last year, the statistics body said.

