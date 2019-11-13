South Africa's retail sales up 0.2% year/year in September

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - South African retail sales rose 0.2% year-on-year in September following a revised 1% increase in August, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were up 0.5% and rose 1.1% in the three months to the end of September compared with the same period last year, the statistics body said.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2817; Reuters Messaging: olivia.kumwenda.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.