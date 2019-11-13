World Markets

South Africa's retail sales up 0.2% year/year in September

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African retail sales rose 0.2% year-on-year in September following a revised 1% increase in August, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - South African retail sales rose 0.2% year-on-year in September following a revised 1% increase in August, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were up 0.5% and rose 1.1% in the three months to the end of September compared with the same period last year, the statistics body said.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2817; Reuters Messaging: olivia.kumwenda.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular