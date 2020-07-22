World Markets

South Africa's retail sales plunge in April and May after hard lockdown

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South Africa's retail sales plunged by a record 50.4% in April and 12% in May, data showed on Wednesday in the latest evidence of the impact of the early, stricter phase of the country's coronavirus lockdown.

(Adds details, background)

JOHANNESBURG, July 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's retail sales plunged by a record 50.4% in April and 12% in May, data showed on Wednesday in the latest evidence of the impact of the early, stricter phase of the country's coronavirus lockdown.

At the end of March, President Cyril Ramaphosa took early action, shutting restaurants, banning alcohol and tobacco sales, while ordering people to stay at home and sending the army on to the streets to enforce it.

The government later eased many curbs as concerns mounted over its struggling economy, but it reinstated the alcohol ban. The remaining restrictions on tourism have also prevented retail from rebounding as much as manufacturing and mining.

Statistics South Africa said the April annual figures were the lowest since 2002 when the agency began compiling the data.

On a monthly basis sales were up 74.2% after a 50.7% contraction in April. Quarterly sales dropped 19.5%.

Retail and trade accounts for around 15% of gross domestic product, the third largest sector, after finance and government services, but increasingly indebted consumers kept indoors by lockdown are unlikely to increase spending soon.

The central bank has slashed lending rates by 275 basis points since January to stimulate spending and is set to cut rates again on Thursday, but economists argue that will not be enough to revive the consumer sector. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Barbara Lewis) ((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SAFRICA ECONOMY/SALESFIGURES (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    What Losing U.S. ‘Special Status’ Means for Hong Kong

    Antony Dapiran, attorney and author of “City on Fire,” discusses President Trump ending Hong Kong’s special status with the U.S. and what it means for the city’s people and businesses. He speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular