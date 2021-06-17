World Markets

South Africa's retail sales jump 95.8% year on year in April

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African retail sales jumped 95.8% year on year in April following a revised 2.3% contraction in March, Statistics South Africa said on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG, June 17 (Reuters) - South African retail sales jumped 95.8% year on year in April following a revised 2.3% contraction in March, Statistics South Africa said on Thursday.

On a month-on-month basis sales were down 0.8%, and in the three months to the end of April sales rose 18.7% compared with the same period last year, the statistics agency said.

South Africa was under a strict lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in April last year affecting non-essential retailers.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Alexander Winning)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why investors should consider an allocation to international equities in their portfolio

    Nasdaq Dorsey Wright Senior Portfolio Manager John Lewis discusses why investors should consider an allocation to international equities in their portfolio.

    Jun 3, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular