South Africa's retail sales jump 95.8% year on year in April

JOHANNESBURG, June 17 (Reuters) - South African retail sales jumped 95.8% year on year in April following a revised 2.3% contraction in March, Statistics South Africa said on Thursday.

On a month-on-month basis sales were down 0.8%, and in the three months to the end of April sales rose 18.7% compared with the same period last year, the statistics agency said.

South Africa was under a strict lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in April last year affecting non-essential retailers.

