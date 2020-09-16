South Africa's retail sales down 9% year on year in July

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 16 (Reuters) - South African retail sales fell 9% year on year in July following a revised 7.2% contraction in June, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis sales were down 1.1% compared to a growth of 6.6% monthly increase in June, and in the three months to the end of July sales shrank 9.4% compared with the same period last year, the statistics body said.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

