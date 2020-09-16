World Markets

South Africa's retail sales down 9% year on year in July

Contributor
Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Published

South African retail sales fell 9% year on year in July following a revised 7.2% contraction in June, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 16 (Reuters) - South African retail sales fell 9% year on year in July following a revised 7.2% contraction in June, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis sales were down 1.1% compared to a growth of 6.6% monthly increase in June, and in the three months to the end of July sales shrank 9.4% compared with the same period last year, the statistics body said.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular