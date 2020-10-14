South Africa's retail sales down 4.2% year on year in August

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 14 (Reuters) - South African retail sales shrunk by 4.2% year on year in August following a revised 8.6% contraction in July, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

However, on a month-on-month basis sales were up 4% compared to a 0.6% monthly contraction in July, but in the three months to the end of August sales fell 6.7% compared with the same period last year, the statistics body said.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

