World Markets

South Africa's retail sales down 4.2% year on year in August

Contributor
Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African retail sales shrunk by 4.2% year on year in August following a revised 8.6% contraction in July, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 14 (Reuters) - South African retail sales shrunk by 4.2% year on year in August following a revised 8.6% contraction in July, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

However, on a month-on-month basis sales were up 4% compared to a 0.6% monthly contraction in July, but in the three months to the end of August sales fell 6.7% compared with the same period last year, the statistics body said.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular