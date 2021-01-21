World Markets

South Africa's retail sales down 4% year on year in November

Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - South African retail sales fell 4% year on year in November following a revised 2.3% contraction in October, Statistics South Africa said on Thursday.

On a month-on-month basis sales were up 1.8%, and in the three months to the end of November sales were down 3% compared with the same period last year, the statistics agency said.

