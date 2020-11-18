World Markets

South Africa's retail sales down 2.7% year on year in September

Contributor
Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Published

South African retail sales shrunk by 2.7% year on year in September following a revised 4.1% contraction in August, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - South African retail sales shrunk by 2.7% year on year in September following a revised 4.1% contraction in August, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

However, on a month-on-month basis sales were up 1.1% compared to a 4% monthly increase in August. In the three months to the end of September, sales fell 5.1% compared with the same period last year, the statistics body said.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Nqobile Dludla)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why now is the case for international markets

    Franklin Templeton Head of Global Index Portfolio Management Dina Ting joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why now is the case for international markets and how recent market events have created new opportunities.

    13 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular