South Africa's retail sales down 2.7% year on year in September

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - South African retail sales shrunk by 2.7% year on year in September following a revised 4.1% contraction in August, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

However, on a month-on-month basis sales were up 1.1% compared to a 4% monthly increase in August. In the three months to the end of September, sales fell 5.1% compared with the same period last year, the statistics body said.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Nqobile Dludla)

