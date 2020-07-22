South Africa's retail sales down 12% year on year in May

JOHANNESBURG, July 22 (Reuters) - South African retail sales fell 12% year on year in May following a 50.4% contraction in April, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis sales were up 74.2% compared to 50.7% monthly contraction in April, and in the three months to the end of May sales shrank 19.5% compared with the same period last year, the statistics body said.

