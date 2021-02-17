World Markets

South Africa's retail sales down 1.3% year on year in December

Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African retail sales fell 1.3% year on year in December following a revised 4.3% contraction in November, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis sales were down 0.8%, and in the three months to the end of December sales contracted 2.6% compared with the same period last year, the statistics agency.

