South Africa's retail sales down 1.3% year on year in December

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 17 (Reuters) - South African retail sales fell 1.3% year on year in December following a revised 4.3% contraction in November, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis sales were down 0.8%, and in the three months to the end of December sales contracted 2.6% compared with the same period last year, the statistics agency.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

