World Markets

South Africa's retail sales down 0.4% year/year in December

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published

South African retail sales fell 0.4% year-on-year in December following an increasing of 2.6% in November, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 12 (Reuters) - South African retail sales fell 0.4% year-on-year in December following an increasing of 2.6% in November, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis sales were down 3.1%. They were up 0.8% in the three months to the end of December compared with the same period last year, the statistics body said.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2817; Reuters Messaging: olivia.kumwenda.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular