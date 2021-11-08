South Africa's Redefine swings to annual profit, resumes dividends

Adds deal with EPP, results details

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's second-largest landlord by assets, Redefine Properties RDFJ.J resumed dividend payouts on improved liquidity and as it swung to a full year profit on Monday.

The owner of retail, office and industrial properties said headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 72.27 cents in the full-year that ended Aug 31 from a loss of 52.64 cents a year earlier.

Redefine, with assets valued at 72.9 billion rand ($4.84 billion), resolved not to pay a dividend in its 2020 financial year amid uncertainty over the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, it declared an annual dividend of 60.12 cents.

The owner of Centurion and East Rand malls said liquidity is less constrained compared to 2020.

"The retention of the FY20 dividend as well as the proceeds received from the sale of Leicester Street and other non-core local property assets have created healthy liquidity during the year," it said, adding that other imminent property sales are expected to further buffer the liquidity position.

Redefine said it has made an offer to EPP N.V. EPPJ.J shareholders to swap their EPP shares for Redefine shares at an independently verified fair swap ratio. The deal will make EPP, in which Redefine holds a 45.44% stake, an unlisted subsidiary of Redefine.

The proposed deal would be conditional on certain restructuring transactions that will significantly bolster EPP's balance sheet, generate much needed liquidity and materially reduce EPP's loan-to-value ratio (LTV), which measures a property fund's debt relative to the value of its asset portfolio, Redefine said.

Redefine's own LTV reduced by 6.3% to 41.6% and aims to bring it below 40% by August 2022 through further disposals of non-core local property assets worth 4.1 billon and expected proceeds on international asset sales.

($1 = 15.0529 rand)

