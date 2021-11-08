South Africa's Redefine swings to annual profit, resumes dividends

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's Redefine Properties RDFJ.J resumed dividend payouts as it swung to a full year profit on Monday.

The owner of retail, office and industrial properties said headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 72.27 cents in the full-year that ended Aug 31 from a loss of 52.64 cents a year earlier.

Redefine resolved not to pay a dividend in its 2020 financial year amid uncertainty over the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, it declared an annual dividend of 60.12 cents.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kim Coghill)

