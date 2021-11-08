World Markets

South Africa's Redefine swings to annual profit, resumes dividends

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published

South Africa's Redefine Properties resumed dividend payouts as it swung to a full year profit on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's Redefine Properties RDFJ.J resumed dividend payouts as it swung to a full year profit on Monday.

The owner of retail, office and industrial properties said headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 72.27 cents in the full-year that ended Aug 31 from a loss of 52.64 cents a year earlier.

Redefine resolved not to pay a dividend in its 2020 financial year amid uncertainty over the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, it declared an annual dividend of 60.12 cents.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular