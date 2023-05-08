South Africa's Redefine reports 9.2% fall in distributable income

Adds results details

JOHANNESBURG, May 8 (Reuters) - South African commercial property group Redefine RDFJ.J reported on Monday that its half-year distributable income fell 9.2% and declared an interim divided of 20.32 cents, down 14.2% from the previous period.

The group said its distributable income per share - the primary measure of underlying financial performance in the listed property sector - fell to 23.91 cents in the six months ended Feb. 28, from 26.33 cents a year earlier.

The Centurion Mall owner said group revenue increased by 36.4% to 4.8 billion rand ($261.11 million), due to the consolidation of Poland's largest retail landlord EPP, the acquisition of two local properties as well as new developments coming online.

But revenue was capped by negative rental reversions - when a tenant pays a lower rental on a lease than they did before - and disposals.

Redefine, which owns retail, office and industrial properties valued at 94.1 billion rand, said its active South African portfolio vacancy rate increased to 7.5% from 6.7% last year as the vacancy in industrial rose to 4.9%. The office vacancy rate dipped to 14.3% from 14.4% over the same period.

The company said it expects full-year 2023 distributable income per share of between 48 cents per share and 52 cents per share.

($1 = 18.3833 rand)

