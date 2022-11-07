South Africa's Redefine Properties FY earnings up 16%

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's Redefine Properties RDFJ.J said on Monday its full-year earnings rose by 16% as it continued its recovery after the lifting of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Redefine said its headline earnings per share, rose to 83.80 cents in the year ended on Aug. 31, up from 72.27 cents a year earlier. Its distributable income per share, the primary measure of underlying financial performance in the listed property sector, rose by 1.4% to 53.71 cents, it said.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla)

