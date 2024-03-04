South Africa's RCL Foods profit rise in first half, dividend stays suspended

JOHANNESBURG, March 4 (Reuters) - South African food producer RCL RCLJ.J posted on Monday a rise of 52.6% in half-year earnings, driven by its Rainbow chicken and sugar businesses.

The maker of Selati sugar and Ouma Rusks reported a headline earnings per share from continuing operations - a profit measure - of 81.2 cents for the six months ended December, up from a restated 53.2 cents posted one year earlier.

An interim dividend payout to shareholders remains suspended as the separation of the Rainbow Chicken business is still in progress, the food producer said.

(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

