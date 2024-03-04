News & Insights

Commodities

South Africa's RCL Foods profit rise in first half, dividend stays suspended

March 04, 2024 — 12:25 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, March 4 (Reuters) - South African food producer RCL RCLJ.J posted on Monday a rise of 52.6% in half-year earnings, driven by its Rainbow chicken and sugar businesses.

The maker of Selati sugar and Ouma Rusks reported a headline earnings per share from continuing operations - a profit measure - of 81.2 cents for the six months ended December, up from a restated 53.2 cents posted one year earlier.

An interim dividend payout to shareholders remains suspended as the separation of the Rainbow Chicken business is still in progress, the food producer said.

(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.