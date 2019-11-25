South Africa's RBPlat concludes five-year wage deal with unions

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - South African mining company Royal Bafokeng Platinum RBPJ.J said on Monday it had agreed to a five-year wage deal with its biggest trade union the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).

RBPlat and the NUM agreed to increases of 7% in the first year, 6% in the second and third year, and 7% in the fourth and fifth year. The deal will also apply to members of NUM's rival the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) at RBPlat's operations.

"The agreement removes substantial uncertainty for our employees into the future and allows the company’s employees to remain focused on safety and productivity," the company said in a statement.

Earlier this month, AMCU, South Africa's biggest platinum mining union, secured a three-year wage agreement with Anglo American Platinum AMSJ.J, Impala Platinum IMPJ.J, and Sibanye-Stillwater SGLJ.J ending months of negotiation.

AMCU had been in wage talks with the country's top platinum miners since June, and in October referred the dispute with Amplats and Sibanye-Stillwater to a government mediation body.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg. Editing by Jane Merriman)

