South Africa’s rand weaker on China-U.S. trade deal delay

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand ended flat on Monday, with trading subdued by the trade deal stalemate between China and the United States.

At 1530 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.05% weaker at 14.8570, clawing back some ground from a session-low of 14.9560.

"The rand has renewed weakness over the weekend and into the early part of Monday following the ongoing U.S. China trade narrative, with weak economic data warning of its impact in the global market place," IG Markets analyst Shaun Murison said.

Officials from Beijing and Washington said late last week that a rollback of some tariffs had been agreed as part of a preliminary deal, but it had yet to be finalised.

South African bonds also weakened, with the yield on the benchmark due in 2026 ZAR186= adding 3.5 bps to 8.495%.

Stocks fell along with global equities as escalating violence in Hong Kong pushed Asian stocks to their worst day since August and stoked demand for yen and gold.

The benchmark JSE Top-40 Index JTOPI was down 1.05% to 49,876.79 points, while the broader All-Share Index JALSH fell 0.96% to 56,071.43 points.

Shoprite SHPJ.J and platinum miners Impala Platinum IMPJ.J fell to the bottom of the blue-chip index, with the grocer down 2.76% to 134.01 rand and Impala falling 2.64%.

However, gold miners were buoyed by a rise in a gold prices off the back of fresh doubts over whether China and the U.S can strike a trade deal XAU=.

AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J was up 0.25% to 283.72 rand while rival Gold Fields GFIJ.J rose 0.12% to 76.54 rand.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Naledi Mashish; Editing by Alexander Smith)

