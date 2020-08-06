World Markets

South Africa's rand weaker in tentative trade

Contributor
Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

South Africa's rand weakened early on Thursday, remaining near two-months lows, as investors continued to worry about the chances of a global economic recovery.

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened early on Thursday, remaining near two-months lows, as investors continued to worry about the chances of a global economic recovery.

At 0700 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was down 0.32% at 17.3850 per dollar, backtracking again after a brief advance in the previous session, as the dollar fell amid a stalling economic recovery in the United States.

A bleak fiscal backdrop locally has largely been overshadowed by hopes global growth will recover, but that enthusiasm has faded this week as U.S. lawmakers disagreed on an extended stimulus program.

The rand has failed to benefit from the dollar's decline, though, crashing to its lowest level since early June, with investors sitting on the fence.

The rand's inability to capitalise on dollar weakness may, at least to some degree, be a function of South Africa’s own risks, said market economists at ETM Analytics in a note.

The country has Africa's highest number of COVID-19 cases at more than 500,000 infections and was already in a three-quarter economic recession before the pandemic struck. It's likely to see a slower recovery than its emerging-market peers, reducing demand for the rand.

On Wednesday, the HIS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index

showed factory activity remained in contraction, a mark of the slow pace of the rebound after strict lockdown was lifted in June.

Bonds gained, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= down 2 basis points at 9.305%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana, editing by Larry King)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    China Tension Won't Derail Equity Markets, State Street Says

    The escalating tension between the U.S. and China is unlikely to derail the equity markets, according to State Street's Benjamin Jones. "The risk-on, risk-off story is still very much dominated by Covid," he said on Bloomberg.

    Jul 24, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular