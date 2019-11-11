South Africa’s rand weaker as China-U.S. trade deal delay weigh

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 11 - South Africa's rand weakened early on Monday, dragged lower by renewed uncertainty over the signing of a trade agreement between China and the United States.

At 0800 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.62% weaker at 14.9420 per dollar, compared with a close of 14.8500 on Friday in New York.

Officials from Beijing and Washington said late last week that a rollback of some tit-for-tat tariffs had been agreed as part of a preliminary deal, but that has yet to be finalised - a delay that has led to risk appetite draining from global markets after initial optimism had lifted demand.

As a result, most emerging market currencies opened on the back foot against a climbing greenback.

Bonds also opened weaker, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 ZAR186= adding 7 basis points to 8.53%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.