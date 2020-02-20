South Africa's rand weakens on strong U.S. dollar; stocks down

Rand declines in line with EM currencies

Budget speech, Moody's rating review awaited

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand fell on Thursday as emerging-market currencies reeled under pressure from a firmer U.S. dollar, while investors awaited finance minister's budget speech next week and a Moody's rating review next month for clues about the domestic economy.

At 1500 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.86% weaker at 15.1100 per dollar, off a session-best 14.9280 on Wednesday.

Investors pared emerging-market assets as coronavirus cases rose in South Korea and research suggested that the pathogen is more contagious than initially thought.

The rand also faces onshore risks linked to continued power outages and weak economic growth.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will present the 2020 budget to parliament on Wednesday, while Moody's - the last of the top three agencies to rate the country's debt at investment level - is set to review ratings in March.

"Risks continue to stack up for the rand, as high political tensions domestically hold up the implementation of key policy reforms, ... while the risk premium in the rand is rising as markets fear a greater likelihood of a Moody's downgrade," Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec, wrote in a note.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI closed down 0.18% at 52,033, with the broader all-share .JALSH was 0.26% weaker at 57,793.

Woolworths WHLJ.J closed down 4.42% at 42.40 rand after the company reported a 17.7% drop in half-year earnings, dragged down by a number of product issues in womenswear and disappointing Black Friday sales.

Truworths International TRUJ.J rose 3.56% to 45.64 rand after the fashion retailer reported a rise in first-half earnings.

In fixed income, the yield on the 2030 government issue ZAR2030= was down 4 basis points to 8.85%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

