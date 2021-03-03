South Africa's rand weakens in early trade

JOHANNESBURG, March 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened early on Wednesday, reversing some gains from the previous session, as investors weighed the prospect of further loosening of monetary policy globally against signs of returning inflation.

At 0630 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.22% weaker at 14.9725 per dollar compared to an overnight close of 14.9400 overnight in New York.

The rand rallied to a year's best of 14.3950 a week ago on fiscal consolidation plans laid out by South Africa's finance minister, but has struggled to strengthen further as soaring U.S. bond yields sapped enthusiasm for risk currencies worldwide.

"The market is still trying to make sense of the tidal wave of stimulus that has hit financial markets over the past year, and the longer-term impact thereof on inflation and prospective monetary policy," said economists at ETM Analytics.

The sharp jump in U.S. bond yields in recent weeks sparked a selloff in emerging markets seen as more fragile to long COVID-19 inspired recessions, but talk of continued fiscal and monetary stimulus, especially from the U.S., tamed those fears.

Analysts expect more inflow for high-yielding units including the rand from U.S. President's $1.9 trillion spending package proposal and the Federal Reserve's insistence to move slowly on normalising monetary policy.

"While fundamentals point to sustained USD weakness, a large contingent of investors is betting that these fundamentals are changing as the global economy reflates more rapidly than many had previously expected," ETM analysts said.

With a light local data calendar in coming days, the rand is set to continue being driven by offshore events.

Bonds were firmer, with the yield on the 2030 government bond ZAR2030= down 5.5 basis points to 8.970%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

