World Markets

South Africa's rand weakens as power cuts weigh

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South Africa's rand weakened early on Thursday, as gold prices eased amid a rebound in risk appetite, while investors feared rotational power cuts in the rich commodity-exporting country would derail an economic recovery.

JOHANNESBURG, March 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened early on Thursday, as gold prices eased amid a rebound in risk appetite, while investors feared rotational power cuts in the rich commodity-exporting country would derail an economic recovery.

At 0630 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.0450 against the dollar, 0.28% weaker than its previous close.

South Africa's higher exposure to safe-haven commodities, including gold, platinum and palladium, has helped limit losses in the rand after Russia's invasion of Ukraine rocked global markets.

Gold prices fell on Thursday as risk appetite rebounded following a retreat in oil prices.

In South Africa, where frequent electricity outages have already limited economic growth, Eskom continued with more than six hours of daily scheduled power cuts after it suffered breakdowns at generation units earlier in the week.

Eskom has said the controlled cuts are necessary to prevent a "catastrophic" collapse of the power grid.

The yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was down 3 basis points to 9.845%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular