South Africa's rand weakens as markets await Fed meet outcome

Updates with afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, May 4 (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened against the dollar on Wednesday, as investors waited for cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve on its interest rate hike trajectory later in the day.

At 1538 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.8100 against the dollar, 0.3% weaker from its previous close.

The Fed is expected to announce at 1800 GMT a 50 basis point rate hike and plans to reduce its $9 trillion balance sheet by as much as $95 billion a month.

"While the Fed's policy decision due today has been well telegraphed, the more pressing unknown for investors and traders is whether a 75 basis-point hike could be in the Fed's policy pipeline over the coming months," Han Tan, Chief Market Analyst at Exinity Group said in a note.

"Refusal to overtly rule out a 75 basis-point hike may be interpreted as a hawkish signal, which should translate into more gains for the U.S. dollar while sending the rest of the forex market universe into a spiral."

Higher rates in developed markets tend to drain capital from riskier emerging markets such as South Africa, weighing on their currencies.

Stocks also weakened as the anticipation of the Fed hit risk appetite. The Johannesburg All-Share index .JALSH fell 1.38% to 70,357 points, while the Top-40 index .JTOPI ended the session 1.28% lower at 63,573 points.

Among the decliners were gold miners as they tracked bullion prices. GOL/

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd SSWJ.J, Gold Fields Ltd GFIJ.J and Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd HARJ.J declined between 1.07% and 3.6%.

Tech investor and market heavyweight Naspers NPNJn.J dropped 4.01%.

Aspen Pharmacare APNJ.J fell 3.67% on news that its COVID-19 vaccination plant, Africa's first and touted last year as a trailblazer for an under-vaccinated continent frustrated by sluggish Western handouts, risks shutting down after not receiving a single order.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Alex Richardson)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.