South Africa's rand weakens as Fed rate bets lift dollar

South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Wednesday, as the dollar hovered near a one-week high, supported by investor expectations the Omicron variant is not likely to delay the U.S. Federal Reserve's expected rate hikes.

At 0605 GMT, the rand ZAR= traded at 16.0500 against the dollar, 0.2% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar was buoyed by higher U.S. Treasury yields as bond investors geared up for interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve by mid-year to curb stubbornly high inflation.

Fed moves affect emerging markets including South Africa as U.S. interest rate hikes tend to drain capital away from the higher-yielding but riskier markets, weighing on their currencies.

Local investor focus was on a purchasing managers' survey ZAPMIM=ECI due on Wednesday and reserves figures ZAFXRS=ECI expected on Friday.

In fixed income, the yield on the 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was down 1.5 basis points to 9.415% in early deals.

