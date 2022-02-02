South Africa's rand weakens as Eskom announces power cuts

Adds stocks, updates rand levels

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Wednesday as risks to the domestic economy resurfaced with power utility Eskom announcing scheduled power cuts from Wednesday until Monday.

At 1507 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.3400 against the dollar, 0.54% weaker from its previous close of 15.2575.

Eskom said of its roughly 46,000 megawatt (MW) nominal capacity, nearly 15,000 MW was offline because of breakdowns and 4,435 MW was offline because of a backlog of planned repairs.

The outages by the utility are the latest in a series that have constrained economic growth in South Africa.

On the international front, investors are monitoring the tone of central bankers for any hints about rising interest rates as well as key economic reports such as the U.S. jobs report due on Friday.

"Given how these events could influence global risk sentiment, the rand could be injected with fresh volatility as a result," Lukman Otunuga, manager market analysis, FXTM said in a note.

"A breakdown below 15.20 may trigger a decline towards 15.06. Alternatively, a move back above 15.40 could result in a move higher towards 15.60."

Stocks on the local stock exchange rose for a third consecutive session, as a batch of promising trading statements from some South African companies boosted prices.

The benchmark all-share index .JALSH rose 0.4% to 75,190 points and the blue-chip index of top 40 companies .JTOPI ended up 0.41% to 68,655 points.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was down 7.5 basis points to 9.260% to reflect firmer prices.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Jane Merriman)

