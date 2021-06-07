South Africa's rand weakens ahead of GDP data

Adds latest prices, analyst comments

JOHANNESBURG, June 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Monday, pausing after rallying to a 28-month high, as investors took profits and looked ahead to local growth figures and U.S. consumer price data.

At 1500 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.76% weaker at 13.5350 per dollar, having touched 13.4150 earlier, its firmest since February 2019.

Investors are eyeing gross domestic product (GDP) numbers for the first quarter due to be released on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters expect annualised growth to have skidded to 2.6% from 6.3% in the previous quarter.

Local mining, manufacturing and current account data are also due in the week before the United States publishes inflation data on Thursday, with a European Central Bank meeting concluding on the same day.

The data deluge kept investors cautious, with some booking profits from the rand's recent run.

"While the rand may prove to average closer to 14.00/USD this quarter, there remains a strong risk for marked weakness on a switch in market expectations on US QE and interest rates," said Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.

Data on Friday showing U.S. employers increased hiring in May but not by as much as expected seemed to allay fears of premature policy tightening.

Bonds firmed, with the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2030 ZAR2030= down 2.5 basis points at 8.74%.

In the equities market, both the Johannesburg all-share index .JALSH and Top-40 index .JTOPI fell, tracking moves in global markets as investors digested the impact of a global minimum corporate tax on technology companies backed by the Group of Seven advanced economies.

Both indexes slipped 0.37%. Johannesburg-listed shares of diversified mining giant Anglo American Plc AGLJ.J fell 2.06% following the spin-off of its coal mining business Thungela Resources TGAJ.J.

The decline in stocks was also driven by weak momentum in technology stocks, primarily index heavyweight Naspers Ltd NPNJn.J, which closed 1.22% weaker.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Nqobile Dludla Editing by Mark Heinrich)

