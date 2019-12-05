World Markets

South Africa's rand stumbles as data shows struggling economy

Contributor
Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's rand was weaker early on Thursday as a batch of economic indicators showed the economy was still on its knees following a surprise third quarter contraction.

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was weaker early on Thursday as a batch of economic indicators showed the economy was still on its knees following a surprise third quarter contraction.

At 0940 GMT, the rand was 0.4% weaker at 14.6600 per dollar from an overnight close of 14.6020.

Data from the central bank on Thursday showed the country's current account deficit narrow slightly but remained large, while a measure of monthly business confidence showed firms were still struggling with the tough economic climate and slack demand.

On Tuesday, the statistics agency said growth shrank 0.6% in the third quarter, raising concerns the country could lose its last investment grade credit rating.

A late night announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa's government that loss-making state carrier South African Airways (SAA) would be put into business rescue has yet to affect the currency, but analysts say it may be a net-positive for the country's fiscal position.

"For now, this will feed favourably into the fiscal reform narrative at a time when the dollar is coming under some pressure," said ETM Analytics in a note.

That was partly reflected in bond prices, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 ZAR186= down 1.5 basis points to 8.415%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Mark Potter)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular