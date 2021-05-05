South Africa's rand struggles as risk appetite dims

JOHANNESBURG, May 5 (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened against the dollar in early trade on Monday as chatter about the possibility of higher U.S. interest rates soured risk sentiment.

At 0630 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.4750 against the dollar, 0.12% weaker than its previous close.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that rate hikes may be needed to stop the economy overheating as President Joe Biden's spending plans boost growth, though she later downplayed those comments, saying she sees no inflation problem brewing.

Higher U.S. interest rates dull the appeal of riskier but high-yielding assets like the rand.

In the absence of major shifts in South Africa, the rand has taken its cue from global sentiment in recent weeks. Investor focus is expected to shift to U.S. April payrolls data due on Friday for further cues on the health of the U.S. economy.

Locally, investors await a scheduled review of South Africa's sovereign credit by Moody's on Friday. The rating agency already assigns a "junk" status to the country, but with a negative outlook there is the potential for a further downgrade.

Government bonds also weakened, with the yield on the instrument due in 2030 ZAR2030= up 1.5 basis points at 9.165%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Jan Harvey)

