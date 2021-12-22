World Markets

South Africa's rand struggles against a stronger dollar; stocks enjoy rally

Nqobile Dludla Reuters
South Africa's rand weakened against a stronger dollar in early trade on Wednesday, with investors continuing to weigh up how badly a surge in Omicron coronavirus cases would hit the global economy.

At 1017 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.8800 against the dollar, 0.13% weaker than its previous close.

With small declines in the pound GBP=D3 - a beneficiary of Tuesday's rally - and the euro EUR=, the dollar index =USD snapped two days of losses and edged a little higher to 96.551, though it was still well within its recent ranges. USD/

Foreign exchange moves were largely small, however, with trading volumes thinner ahead of the holiday season.

"These are illiquid markets and Omicron continues to be a huge cloud of uncertainty over them," Craig Erlam, senior market analyst for UK and EMEA at OANDA, said in a note.

Since the outbreak of the Omicron variant in late-November, investors heading into holidays have been trying to avoid risk, with knee-jerk reactions being the order of the day every time there is some development on the virus.

Still enjoying Tuesday's rally as risk appetite improved, the Johannesburg All-Share index .JALSH rose 0.48% at 1027 GMT, while the Top-40 index .JTOPI rose 0.47%.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was up 5 basis points to 9.375%.

The South African Economic Performance During The Pandemic

Dec 13, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

