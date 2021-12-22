South Africa's rand struggles against a stronger dollar; stocks enjoy rally

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened against a stronger dollar in early trade on Wednesday, with investors continuing to weigh up how badly a surge in Omicron coronavirus cases would hit the global economy.

At 1017 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.8800 against the dollar, 0.13% weaker than its previous close.

With small declines in the pound GBP=D3 - a beneficiary of Tuesday's rally - and the euro EUR=, the dollar index =USD snapped two days of losses and edged a little higher to 96.551, though it was still well within its recent ranges. USD/

Foreign exchange moves were largely small, however, with trading volumes thinner ahead of the holiday season.

"These are illiquid markets and Omicron continues to be a huge cloud of uncertainty over them," Craig Erlam, senior market analyst for UK and EMEA at OANDA, said in a note.

Since the outbreak of the Omicron variant in late-November, investors heading into holidays have been trying to avoid risk, with knee-jerk reactions being the order of the day every time there is some development on the virus.

Still enjoying Tuesday's rally as risk appetite improved, the Johannesburg All-Share index .JALSH rose 0.48% at 1027 GMT, while the Top-40 index .JTOPI rose 0.47%.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was up 5 basis points to 9.375%.

