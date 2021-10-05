World Markets

South Africa's rand stronger as c.bank highlights inflation risks

Contributors
Alexander Winning Reuters
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South Africa's rand gained on Tuesday afternoon as the central bank highlighted inflation risks in a biannual review of its monetary policy stance.

New throughout

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand gained on Tuesday afternoon as the central bank highlighted inflation risks in a biannual review of its monetary policy stance.

Asked about those risks, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the bank stood ready to act if it saw them materialising.

At 1616 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was at 14.9875 against the dollar, up around 0.3% from its previous close after trading weaker on the day before the Monetary Policy Review was published.

The rand's gains came despite the safe-haven dollar .DXY edging higher, as traders remained cautious ahead of a key payrolls report at the end of the week that could provide clues about the U.S. Federal Reserve's next move.

Investors are also concerned that ongoing debt troubles at Chinese property developer Evergrande 3333.HK could hurt an already fragile Chinese economy and drag on global growth.

Earlier on Tuesday, a survey ZAPMIM=ECI showed business conditions in Africa's most industrialised nation improved in September for the first time since June.

A rally in beaten down technology companies and a 10.73% jump in Exxaro Resources EXXJ.J, South Africa's biggest coal miner, pushed the country's major stock indexes higher.

The tech sector .JTECH jumped 1.99%, led by technology investor Naspers Ltd NPNJn.J, which indirectly holds around 30% stake in Chinese company Tencent 0700.HK. Global peers also rallied as investors moved into growth names.

Higher coal prices and increased demand particularly from Asia due to a post-pandemic recovery boosted Exxaro, which exports high-quality coal to countries such as India and China, the two biggest importers of coal.

Other coal miners such as Johannesburg listed Glencore GLNJ.J rose 3.09%.

Overall the FTSE/JSE All-share index .JALSH rose by 0.65% and the FTSE/JSE Top-40 companies' index .JTOPI ended up 0.59%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Giles Elgood)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    New Japanese PM Kishida Sets Out His Priorities

    Fumio Kishida speaks about his priorities after securing Japan's premiership by being elected leader of the long-dominant Liberal Democratic Party. (Japanese with English subtitles) (Source: Bloomberg)

    Sep 29, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular