World Markets

South Africa's rand strengthens, eyes on U.S. inflation data

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

South Africa's rand firmed in early trade on Wednesday, but gains were limited as investors awaited monthly U.S. inflation data that could provide clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance.

JOHANNESBURG, May 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed in early trade on Wednesday, but gains were limited as investors awaited monthly U.S. inflation data that could provide clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance.

At 0613 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.0950 per dollar, 0.14% firmer than its previous close.

"The foreign exchange markets are confined to exceptionally limited trading ranges as the markets contemplate various central bank actions, the situation in Ukraine, and the effects of the escalation in the number of COVID-19 infections," Nedbank analysts said.

U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data for April is due at 1230 GMT.

After the Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points last week, the largest hike in 22 years, investors have been attempting to assess how aggressive the U.S. central bank will be.

Higher interest rates in the United States may lead to capital outflows and currency depreciation in emerging markets like South Africa.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was down 6 basis points at 10.19%, reflecting firmer prices.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Strategies for Uncovering Underinvested, High-value Markets

Apr 28, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular