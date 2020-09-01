World Markets
USD

South Africa's rand strengthens as dollar slips, local politics eyed

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

A weaker U.S. dollar helped the South African rand gain in early trade on Tuesday, after sliding in the previous session when sentiment was hit by squabbling within the ruling African National Congress (ANC) over corruption.

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A weaker U.S. dollar helped the South African rand gain in early trade on Tuesday, after sliding in the previous session when sentiment was hit by squabbling within the ruling African National Congress (ANC) over corruption.

At 0635 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.8300 per dollar, 0.66% firmer than its close on Monday.

"The dollar ...continues to slide in the wake of the newly-announced Federal Reserve policy," said Bianca Botes, executive director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions.

"Locally, it's all eyes on the ANC and specifically the position of the president, as factionalism continues to drive a divide in the party."

The rand had tumbled more than 2% on Monday following speculation that infighting within the ANC would prompt cabinet changes.

The ANC has been buffeted in recent weeks by reports of graft during the coronavirus crisis, putting President Cyril Ramaphosa under pressure as he has pledged to clean up the party's reputation after a decade of scandals under his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa sought to stamp his authority on Monday, saying that party officials must take leave from their positions if charged with corruption and resign if convicted.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2030 ZAR2030= was down by 1.5 basis points to 9.270%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular