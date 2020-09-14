South Africa's rand, stocks firmer on vaccine hopes

Adds latest prices, analysts comments

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed on Monday, lifted by improved risk appetite globally as a coronavirus vaccine trial was back on track and investors looked forward to key central bank meetings locally and abroad.

At 1500 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.46% firmer at 16.6725 per dollar, compared to last week's close of 16.7500 in New York.

Over the weekend, drugmaker AstraZeneca AZN.L resumed its British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, reigniting hopes a solution to the contagious virus could be found soon.

The rand was just shy of its firmest levels since late July and the 16.50 technical resistance level that traders see as a short-term target for rand bulls that could spark a run toward 16.00 in the medium term.

The greenback =USD slipped, weighed by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will reiterate its policy of lower lending rates for longer.

The Fed's policy announcement comes on Wednesday, followed by the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England's policy decisions on Thursday.

The local central bank also decides rates this week.

Markets see a 50-50 chance it could cut rates again after dropping them 300 basis points this year to record lows.

"An interest rate cut would further erode the differential between SA and U.S. interest rates, reduce the impetus somewhat for the carry trade, and so also appetite for SA bonds would be encroached on," said Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.

Bonds gained, with the yield on the benchmark government instrument due in 2030 ZAR2030= down 8 bps to 9.280%.

In equities, stocks were also lifted by the vaccine hopes.

The Johannesburg All-Share index .JALSH closed 0.45% higher to 56,342 points, while the Top-40 index .JTOPI rose 0.51% to 51,976 points.

"Investors are reacting positively to every progress made in the fight against COVID-19," Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at AxiCorp said in a note.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

