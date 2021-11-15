South Africa's rand, stocks firm on global optimism

Updates prices

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand rose on Monday, buoyed by improving global sentiments as upbeat Chinese economic data eased concerns about a slowdown in the world's No.2 economy.

At 1511 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.2475 against the dollar, 0.6% firmer than its previous close.

Global markets were bolstered on Monday as annual growth in Chinese retail sales and industrial output beat forecasts, with the bounce in consumption a positive given pandemic restrictions, though falling mainland house prices and rising COVID cases across Europe tempered the optimism.

In South Africa, investors were waiting for domestic inflation data, due alongside retail sales data on Wednesday, and the central bank's monetary policy meeting.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) starts its three-day monetary policy committee meeting on Tuesday, with the decision on interest rates due on Thursday.

A Reuters poll found that thirteen of 20 economists surveyed between Nov. 10-12 said the repo rate would be kept unchanged at 3.50%, while the other seven predicted a hike of 25 basis points.

But in an extra question answered by 12 economists, a median of responses suggested there was an almost 50% chance the SARB would hike interest rates at this meeting.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 ZAR2030= maturity was up 3.5 basis points to 9.435%.

Stocks rose, with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 Index .JTOPI rising 0.34% to 63,481 points and the broader All-Share Index .JALSH up 0.24% to 70,091 points.

Shares in drinksmaker Distell DGHJ.J fell 7% after investors were left disappointed by the price of a takeover offer by Heineken HEIN.AS.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Emma Rumney; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, William Maclean)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.