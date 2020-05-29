South Africa's rand, stocks drop with focus on U.S. response to China over Hong Kong

Adds latest figures, analyst comment

JOHANNESBURG, May 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar early on Friday as investors waited to hear the latest U.S. response to China tightening its control over financial hub Hong Kong.

At 1515 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.5510 per dollar, 0.48% weaker, stepping back from a nine-week best of 17.3000 it reached on Thursday on optimism over recovering global growth.

Trade was cautious with risk takers on the fence ahead of an address by U.S. President Donald Trump on China.

The rand treaded water for most the session and but saw some selling late on after the trade balance for April swung to a large deficit as exports tumbled.

The trade balance recorded a 35.02 billion rand ($2.01 billion) deficit from a revised surplus of 23.94 billion rand in March, with exports down 55.1% on a month-on-month.

"As significant as this number is, in terms of its shock value, the market impact will likely be blunted by the fact that the cumulative deficit for Jan-April is still a lot more modest than at the same time last year," said Razia Khan, chief Africa economist at Standard Chartered.

"As mining activity gradually ramps up, albeit with COVID-related disruptions, we expect export performance to improve, while demand – and imports – will remain weak," Khan said in a note.

Bonds were firmer, with the yield on the 10-year government bond ZAR2030= was down 4 basis points at 8.895%.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) followed emerging markets to close the week on a jittery note ahead of Trump's remarks.

The benchmark FTSE/JSE all share index .JALSH was down 1.76% to end the day at 50,483 points and the top 40 companies' index .JTOPI closed down 1.89% to 46,545 points.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Promit Mukherjee; editing by Grant McCool)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.