South Africa's rand, stocks dip as U.S.-China trade spat cools demand

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Monday, tracking the euro and other emerging market currencies, as ongoing jitters about the trade dispute between China and the U.S. and faltering euro zone growth dampened demand.

At 1515 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.33% weaker at 15.1850 per dollar compared to an opening level of 15.1400.

Offshore uncertainty, with reports U.S. President Donald Trump's administration was considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges, overshadowed local developments.

Unexpectedly slower German inflation and lower growth forecasts for Europe's biggest economy added to the pressure on riskier currencies like the rand.

A batch of local data releases and political developments painted a mixed picture, failing to inspire rand buying.

South Africa's trade balance swung to a 6.84 billion rand ($450 million) surplus in August following a July deficit of 3.72 billion rand, while President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday government will finalise a clear economic growth strategy within the next few weeks.

On the flip side, credit demand continued to stammer, slowing to 6.86% year-on-year in August from 7.19% in July.

The yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 ZAR186= rose 4.5 basis points to 8.34%, while stocks closed near a two-week low.

The broader All-share index .JALSH was down 0.7% at 54,824 points, while the Top-40 index .JTOPI fell 0.72% to 48,813 points, reflecting nervousness over the U.S.-China trade standoff.

Shares in crisis-hit retailer Steinhoff SNHJ.J slipped 2% to 9.80 rand after its subsidiary Steinhoff Investment Holdings SHFFP.J said its annual results would be delayed again.

"It doesn't come as a surprise at all," said Wayne McCurrie, portfolio manager at FNB Private Wealth. "Their trading results are virtually irrelevant to the share price, because they can't even quantify the extent of the litigation against them."

The index of gold stocks .JGLDX dropped 1.6% as investors flocked to the greenback. Bullion producer Harmony HARJ.J declined 3.28% to 43.30 rand, GoldFields GFIJ.J was 2.16% lower at 76.12 rand, while shares in AngloGold ANGJ.J fell 1.45% to 284.09 rand.

